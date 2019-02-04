Corey Brewer: Let go by Sixers

Brewer became a free agent Monday after the Sixers declined to sign him for the remainder of the season, Jon Johnson of Sports Radio 94WIP in Philadelphia reports.

Brewer signed on with the Sixers midway through January on a 10-day deal, and he inked a second 10-day contract that officially expired on Monday. Per league rules, the Sixers had to either sign Brewer for the remainder of the season or release him to the free agent pool, and they've elected to do the latter -- perhaps signaling that they hope to fill a need on the wing via trade or buyout. Brewer appeared in seven games for the Sixers, making three starts and averaging 7.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 20 minutes per game.