Corey Brewer: Secures buyout

Brewer and the Lakers reached agreement Wednesday on a buyout of the forward's contract, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Mark Stein of The New York Times first reported Tuesday that the two sides were in advanced negotiations for a buyout, and now the deal has been finalized. In securing the buyout before March 1, Brewer will be eligible to play in the postseason no matter where he lands. A number of contending teams in need of depth on the wing could have interest in Brewer, but regardless of where he signs, don't expect him to see much more than the 12.9 minutes per game he was averaging this season with the Lakers.