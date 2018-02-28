Corey Brewer: Secures buyout
Brewer and the Lakers reached agreement Wednesday on a buyout of the forward's contract, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Mark Stein of The New York Times first reported Tuesday that the two sides were in advanced negotiations for a buyout, and now the deal has been finalized. In securing the buyout before March 1, Brewer will be eligible to play in the postseason no matter where he lands. A number of contending teams in need of depth on the wing could have interest in Brewer, but regardless of where he signs, don't expect him to see much more than the 12.9 minutes per game he was averaging this season with the Lakers.
More News
-
Lakers' Corey Brewer: Negotiating buyout with Los Angeles•
-
Lakers' Corey Brewer: Heading back to bench Sunday•
-
Lakers' Corey Brewer: Draws rare start•
-
Lakers' Corey Brewer: Double-digit scoring total off bench•
-
Lakers' Corey Brewer: Will start Friday•
-
Lakers' Corey Brewer: Efficient off bench Monday•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...