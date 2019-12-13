Corey Sanders: Heading to Lakeland

Sanders was acquired by the Lakeland Magic of the G League on Thursday.

After a brief stint with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Sanders was released and has signed a new deal with Lakeland, the G League affiliate of the Orlando Magic. The 22-year-old played three seasons of college basketball at Rutgers before declaring for the 2018 NBA Draft, where he went undrafted. It remains to be seen what type of role Sanders will provide for Lakeland, but it should become more apparent once he's been introduced into the fold and gets a few games under his belt.