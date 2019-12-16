Corey Sanders: Scores five in blowout loss
Sanders posted five points (2-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes Sunday against Long Island.
It wasn't a terribly impressive game for Sanders, who was signed with Lakeland on Thursday. He figures to see a reduced role as the 37 minutes Sunday reflected the fact that Lakeland was without three of their primary starters.
