Corey Sanders: Scores five in blowout loss

Sanders posted five points (2-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes Sunday against Long Island.

It wasn't a terribly impressive game for Sanders, who was signed with Lakeland on Thursday. He figures to see a reduced role as the 37 minutes Sunday reflected the fact that Lakeland was without three of their primary starters.

