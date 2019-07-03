Cory Higgins: Finalizes deal with Barcelona

Higgins finalized a three-year deal with FC Barcelona on Wednesday, Yiannis Bouranis of talkbasket.net reports.

Higgins will join Barcelona on a three-year deal. In 32 Euroleague games last year, the former Colorado Buffalo averaged 14.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 25.5 minutes per game while shooting a blistering 49 percent from beyond the arc.