Courtney Alexander II: Cut loose by Blue
The Blue waived Alexander on Friday.
Alexander can't be shocked by the move at this point, as it marks the third time since mid-December that the team has parted ways with him after initially adding him Dec. 11. He will now return to the available player pool and await another opportunity.
