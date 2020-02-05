Courtney Alexander II: Headed back to G League OKC
Alexander was acquired by by the Blue via the available player pool Tuesday.
Alexander was acquired and cut twice each by the Blue during the span of a week in mid-December. He's appeared in four G League games this season, averaging just 4.2 minutes per contest, so it's unlikely he will be in line for much run in his return to the club.
