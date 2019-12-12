Courtney Alexander II: Let go by Blue
G League Oklahoma City placed Alexander on waivers Wednesday.
Just two days after latching on with the club, the Blue have decided to turn another direction, adding the services of Anthony Roberson from the available player pool. Alexander will run through waivers before potentially becoming a free agent.
