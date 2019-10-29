Courtney Alexander II: Slected 53rd overall

The Oklahoma City Blue selected Alexander 53rd overall in the 2019 G League Draft.

Alexander, a 6-8 forward from Tennessee Tech, averaged 7.4 points and 8.3 rebounds last season as a senior. An area that Alexander will likely try to improve upon in the G League is his free-throw shooting, as he shot just 53.1 percent at the line last year.

Our Latest Stories