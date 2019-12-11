Courtney Alexander II: Snares deal with Blue
The Oklahoma City Blue signed a deal with the Blue on Wednesday.
Alexander went 53rd to the Blue during the 2019 G League Draft but was ultimately unable to make it through roster cuts unscathed. Despite being cut, Alexander will rejoin the club following the team's decision to waive Bazoumana Kone.
