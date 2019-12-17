Courtney Alexander II: Waived again
The Blue waived Alexander again Monday.
Alexander has been on quite the roller coaster in the past week, being acquired twice and waived twice by the Blue in that timeframe. He will go through waivers once again and could become a free agent, while Devon Hall has signed on to take his place on the active roster.
