Randall posted 28 point (9-19 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 31 minutes during Saturday's 134-128 loss to Austin.

Randall made his debut for the Wolves on Saturday, finishing second on the team in scoring while leading the team in threes made. Randall averaged 20.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists in six games with the Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League before joining Iowa.