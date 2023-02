Randall tallied 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Saturday's 148-126 loss to South Bay.

Randall led the bench in scoring in Saturday's loss, finishing second on the team in points scored. Randall has averaged 21.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists over seven regular-season contests.