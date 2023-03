Randall posted 26 points (10-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 35 minutes during Saturday's 112-109 win over Sioux Falls.

Randall led all Wolves players in scoring while lifting the team form deep in Saturday's victory. Randall has averaged 19.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists over 11 regular-season contests.