Randall tallied 27 points (10-18 FG, 7-12 3Pt), four assists and two rebounds over 32 minutes during Friday's 131-128 win over Sioux Falls.

Randall led the team in scoring, threes made and led the second unit in assists off the bench in Friday's win. Randall has averaged 18.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists over his last 10 outings.