Randall finished with 24 points (9-19 FG, 6-12 3Pt), eight rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 loss to Mexico City.

Randall led the Wolves in scoring, rebounds, assists and threes made coming off the bench in Wednesday's loss. Randall has averaged 21.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists over seven regular-season contests.