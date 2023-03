Randall posted 30 points (12-26 FFG, 5-14 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 139-131 win over Birmingham.

Randall led the Wolves in scoring while finishing with a team-high mark from three during an all-around performance in Wednesday's win. Randall has averaged 22.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists over 18 regular-season games.