Randall posted 34 points (12-18 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, five rebounds and three steals over 29 minutes during Sunday's 141-110 win over Austin.

Randall led the team in scoring while connecting on a game-high mark from three in the blowout victory. Randall has averaged 27.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.0 steals over his last three games.