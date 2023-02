Randall tallied 21 points (8-19 FG, 5-13 3Pt), six assists and four rebounds over 40 minutes during Thursday's 130-121 loss to Texas.

Randall finished with the second-highest point total and threes made in Thursday's loss, also posting the second-highest assist total. Randall has averaged 27.5 points, 5.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds over his last two games.