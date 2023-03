Randall tallied 25 points (9-32 FG, 5-16 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal over 46 minutes during Monday's 124-97 loss to Birmingham.

Randall led the Wolves in scoring, threes made, assists and minutes played in Monday's loss, finishing one rebound shy of a double-double. Randall has averaged 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists over 15 regular-season contests.