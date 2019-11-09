Play

Craig Sword: Contributes across board

Sword tallied 13 points, five rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks over 29 minutes Friday against Raptors 905.

Sword didn't skip a beat despite changing G League squads this offseason, getting involved in all facets of the game. He figures to contribute in a similar fashion throughout the season, though it may not be to this exact extent on a nightly basis.

