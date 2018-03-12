Craig Sword: Effective all-around game

Sword recorded 16 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block during Sunday's 112-108 win over the Canton Charge.

Sword had an effecting outing Sunday, producing at least one tally in every major statistical category and finishing past the 16-point mark. The 6-3 guard from Mississippi State has been an mediocre contributor to the BayHawks this season though, as he is averaging 7.7 points and 3.2 rebounds.

