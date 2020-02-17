Craig Sword: Effective in key win

Sword totaled six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 FT), five assists, two rebounds and a steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's win over the Charge.

While his statistical output doesn't leap off the page, the Drive played best when guided by Sword as the 26-year-old finished with a plus-22 net rating, which was tops on the team. Though he remains limited by his lack of a three-point shot, which he's making at a woeful 22.8 percent clip on the year, Sword's carved out an important role for the playoff-bound Drive.