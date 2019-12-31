Craig Sword: Explodes for 25 in win

Sword amassed 25 points (10-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and three steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's win over Fort Wayne.

Sword has his best offensive game of the season, managing a season-high 25 points while doing a bit more than expected across the board. The third-year guard showcased his playmaking abilities in the absence of Louis King, Jordan Bone, Donta Hall and Sekou Doumbouya. Unfortunately, when the quartet of regulars return, Sword will presumably slip back towards his usual averages of 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 23.0 minutes.