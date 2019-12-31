Craig Sword: Explodes for 25 in win
Sword amassed 25 points (10-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and three steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's win over Fort Wayne.
Sword has his best offensive game of the season, managing a season-high 25 points while doing a bit more than expected across the board. The third-year guard showcased his playmaking abilities in the absence of Louis King, Jordan Bone, Donta Hall and Sekou Doumbouya. Unfortunately, when the quartet of regulars return, Sword will presumably slip back towards his usual averages of 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 23.0 minutes.
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...