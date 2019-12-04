Craig Sword: Held scoreless in loss
Sword failed to score (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and added two rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 15 minutes Monday against Salt Lake City.
Although Sword failed to impact the game on the offensive end, he provided a nice boost defensively, his first with multiple steals and blocks. The fact he played just 15 minutes is a bit worrying, however, considering he's averaging 24.7 on the season, Sword appears to continue to be dialed into a starting gig with the Drive. Through 12 games, Sword's averaging 9.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.9 blocks in 24.7 minutes.
