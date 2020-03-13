Craig Sword: Ineffective in loss

Sword contributed six points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 21 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Mad Ants.

While Sword's six rebounds were a nice addition, they were offset by his poor 33 percent mark from the field. The 26-year-old continues to play an important starting role for the Drive and has brought his season-long averages up to 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 23.6 minutes per contest.