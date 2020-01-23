Craig Sword: Paces team in loss

Sword generated 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six steals, three rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's loss to Wisconsin.

Sword paced Grand Rapids on both ends, topping 20 points for the second time on the season while generating a season-best six steals. He got some extra touches on the offensive end due to the Drive being without both Jordan Bone and Louis King. Once the pair return, Sword will likely return to return to his usual supportive role.