Craig Sword: Scores 14 points off bench
Sword posted 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and a blocked shot in the win Wednesday over Rio Grande Valley.
Sword has been a frequent contributor on the BayHawks' bench, averaging 9.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists through 28 games this season. His season average in points is only marginally better than last year, but he's also seeing fewer minutes (23.9 in 2017-18 compared to 22.5 in 2018-19) which would seem to suggest some level of improvement for the 25-year-old.
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...