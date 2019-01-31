Craig Sword: Scores 14 points off bench

Sword posted 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and a blocked shot in the win Wednesday over Rio Grande Valley.

Sword has been a frequent contributor on the BayHawks' bench, averaging 9.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists through 28 games this season. His season average in points is only marginally better than last year, but he's also seeing fewer minutes (23.9 in 2017-18 compared to 22.5 in 2018-19) which would seem to suggest some level of improvement for the 25-year-old.