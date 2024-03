Carton's 10-day contract with the Raptors expired Saturday, making him a free agent, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Toronto will have the option of bringing Carton back on a second 10-day deal if they were satisfied with his performance over his first week and a half with the club. After being signed from the G League's Iowa Wolves, Carton appeared in two games for Toronto, averaging 4.0 points and 1.0 assists in 5.5 minutes.