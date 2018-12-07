D.J. Hogg: Explodes for 22 points
Hogg posted 22 points (7-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one steal and one blocked shot in the loss Thursday to Capital City Go-Go.
Hogg wound up playing 28 minutes despite coming off the bench, acting as the third big man behind Norvel Pelle and Cory Jefferson. Averaging only 20.4 minutes through 12 games this season, it'll be interesting to monitor whether the minute boost Thursday was due to his exponential scoring output (Hogg is averaging 8.9 points this season) or if it was an indication that the 22-year-old is primed for a bigger role in the rotation.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...