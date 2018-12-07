D.J. Hogg: Explodes for 22 points

Hogg posted 22 points (7-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one steal and one blocked shot in the loss Thursday to Capital City Go-Go.

Hogg wound up playing 28 minutes despite coming off the bench, acting as the third big man behind Norvel Pelle and Cory Jefferson. Averaging only 20.4 minutes through 12 games this season, it'll be interesting to monitor whether the minute boost Thursday was due to his exponential scoring output (Hogg is averaging 8.9 points this season) or if it was an indication that the 22-year-old is primed for a bigger role in the rotation.