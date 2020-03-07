D.J. Hogg: Explodes for 36 points

Hogg registered 36 points (11-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 115-109 win over the Westchester Knicks.

This was Hogg's most complete performance of the season, as he took advantage of Frank Mason's absence to carry the Herd offensively. He has scored in double digits in three of his last four games and while he has enough talent to score at this rate on a regular basis, it's unrealistic to expect him to score over 30 points every time he steps on the hardwood.