D.J. Hogg: Fills stat sheet in win

Hogg posted 11 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 29 minutes during Thursday's 125-106 win over the Blue Coats.

Hogg was coming off two straight single-digit scoring performances, but he bounced back with a strong performance across several categories. He has shown an ability to fill the stat sheet on any given night, however, so he has decent upside even if he doesn't score with consistency on a regular basis.