D.J. Hogg: Fills stat sheet in win
Hogg posted 11 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 29 minutes during Thursday's 125-106 win over the Blue Coats.
Hogg was coming off two straight single-digit scoring performances, but he bounced back with a strong performance across several categories. He has shown an ability to fill the stat sheet on any given night, however, so he has decent upside even if he doesn't score with consistency on a regular basis.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...