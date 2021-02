Hogg finished with two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists in 16 minutes off the bench during Thursday's loss against Erie.

Hogg has struggled to see consistent minutes off the bench for Lakeland early in the season, and he is averaging just 4.0 points across 17.8 minutes per game in five appearances. Those numbers are not good enough to give him any sort of upside at the moment regardless of the format.