D.J. Hogg: Posts double-double
Hogg went for 14 points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 107-103 win against the Drive.
The Texas A&M product has averaged 24.2 minutes per game for the Herd this season, but he seems to be on the rise of late. He has scored more than 10 points in four of his last five games and is averaging 10.3 points with 5.1 rebounds per game this season.
