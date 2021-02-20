Hogg recorded 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 27 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss against the Blue.

Hogg scored 20 points combined over his first five appearances this season, but he broke out in a big way Friday with a 17-point effort, easily his season-best output in scoring thus far. Hogg is not expected to be a reliable fantasy asset unless he finds a way to play a bigger role off the bench on a more consistent basis, but this game should undoubtedly boost his confidence going forward.