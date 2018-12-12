D.J. Hogg: Scores 20-plus points again
Hogg scored 23 points (8-17 FG, 7-13 3Pt) to go along with two assists, one rebound, one steal and one blocked shot in the win Monday over the Blue.
Hogg has put back-to-back 20-plus point outings together, converting over 50 percent from the three-point line on both occasions. Despite a lack of other statistics save for points, Hogg's role on the court is becoming quite apparent for the Blue Coats.
