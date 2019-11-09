D.J. Hogg: Scores 20 points off bench
Hogg finished with 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in 26 minutes during Friday's loss to Windy City.
Hogg was the Herd's best all-around player Friday, buoying the second-unit and finishing as one-of-two players with a positive plus-minus for Wisconsin. Hogg played as steady rotational role for Delaware last year, averaging 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.4 minutes across 43 games.
