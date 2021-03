Hogg mustered 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt), 13 rebounds and an assist across 27 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over the Stars.

Hogg did his best impression of Mamadi Diakite and paced Lakeland off the bench for their fourth consecutive win. That said, he's not expected to deliver these performances often since he's only averaging 8.2 points per game over 13 contests this season.