Hogg was drafted No. 8 in Monday's G League draft by the Lakeland Magic.

Hogg has seen time in the G League over the past two seasons with the Delaware Blue Coats and the Wisconsin Herd. A former Texas A&M Aggie, Hogg has averaged double figures offensively in each of the past two years with both G League teams. He'll try to do the same with the Lakeland Magic in 2020-21.