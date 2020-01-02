D.J. Hogg: Slow night Sunday
Hogg notched just six points (2-5 FG, 2-3 4PT, 0-1 FT), seven boards and one assist over 24 minutes Sunday versus Lakeland.
Hogg attempted a combined 25 shots in the two games prior to Sunday's slow contest. He's shooting slightly more efficiently from the field this season overall and has upped his rebounds average by 1.5 per game, but he's seen his scoring numbers, on average, drop by 0.7 per contest.
