D.J. Johnson: Non-factor Friday
Johnson tallied two points (1-2 FG) and two rebounds during Friday's G League loss against Northern Arizona.
Johnson was merely a non-factor in eight minutes off the bench Friday. Over nine G League games played, the forward is averaging 6.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest.
