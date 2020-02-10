D.J. Johnson: Suffers season-ending injury
Johnson suffered a season-ending injury at the beginning of February, according to the G League transactions page.
Details surrounding Johnson's injury remains sparse, though it's safe to say that he won't return this year. The Kansas State product will finish the season with averages of 5.7 points and 4.7 rebounds in 12.9 minutes per game.
