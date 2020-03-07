D.J. McCall: Doesn't play Friday
McCall didn't play in Friday's G League win against College Park.
McCall had a fairly prominent role for the Mad Ants to begin the season, but his usage has diminished in recent games as he's logged just eight minutes since Feb. 6. It's unlikely that the 24-year-old's role will increase over the end of the year after averaging just 1.3 points and 2.1 rebounds per game this season.
