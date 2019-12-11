D.J. McCall: Makes minimal impact in start
McCall finished with four points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and two steals over 37 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Lakeland.
Injuries to several players allowed McCall to start and see a season-high 37 minutes, but he was unable to respond with much production. The 24-year-old is averaging just 1.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per game this season.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.