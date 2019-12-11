D.J. McCall: Makes minimal impact in start

McCall finished with four points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and two steals over 37 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Lakeland.

Injuries to several players allowed McCall to start and see a season-high 37 minutes, but he was unable to respond with much production. The 24-year-old is averaging just 1.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per game this season.