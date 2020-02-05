D.J. McCall: Records six rebounds Monday
McCall had two points (0-1 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one block over 17 minutes in Monday's G League win against the Raptors 905.
McCall has been quiet on the scoreboard this season, but he tied a season high with six rebounds as he logged 17 minutes Monday. The 24-year-old's impact has been limited this year with an average of just 1.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...