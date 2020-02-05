D.J. McCall: Records six rebounds Monday

McCall had two points (0-1 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one block over 17 minutes in Monday's G League win against the Raptors 905.

McCall has been quiet on the scoreboard this season, but he tied a season high with six rebounds as he logged 17 minutes Monday. The 24-year-old's impact has been limited this year with an average of just 1.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.