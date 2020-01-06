Play

D.J. McCall: Scores 10 in loss

McCall had 10 points (5-5 FG), six rebounds and one steal over 27 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Canton.

McCall saw an abundance of minutes off the bench Saturday and recorded his first double-digit point total of the season despite fouling out. The 27-year-old is only averaging 1.6 points and 2.2 rebounds per game this season.

