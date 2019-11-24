D.J. McCall: Scores four off bench
McCall tallied four points (1-1 FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three steals and two assists over 19 minutes in Friday's loss to Grand Rapids.
McCall has appeared in just three of the Mad Ants' six games this season, and he has not played much of a role. The 24-year-old has averaged 2.3 points and 2.3 rebounds over an average of 19 minutes per game.
