Stephens recently agreed to a contract with Al-Manama of the Bahraini Premier League, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net reports.

Stephens previously spent time on the Grizzlies' roster this season, making one appearance at the NBA level while serving as one of the organization's two-way players. Memphis released Stephens from its roster in December, and the swingman apparently wasn't eager to continue playing for the Grizzlies' G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle. He'll finish out the season overseas before presumably returning stateside this summer in pursuit of an invitation to an NBA training camp.