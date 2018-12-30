D.J. Stephens: Waived by Grizzlies
Stephens has been waived by the Grizzlies, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.
Stephens was on a two-way contract with Memphis, and had seen just seven minutes of NBA action this season. His release shouldn't effect their rotation at all.
