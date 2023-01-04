Wilson finished with 20 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and one block in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 122-117 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Wilson showcased his full offensive arsenal against the Vipers, finishing as the leading rebounder while also showcasing his skills as a playmaker. However, he did have trouble taking care of the ball, leading the team in turnovers with eight. Expect Wilson to continue to produce at a high rate as one of the Blue's main options at the forward position.